KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,850.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 38.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $296.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.