KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 119,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.