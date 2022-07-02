Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

KGC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,029,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,474,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after buying an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

