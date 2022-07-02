Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.60

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$136.60 and traded as high as C$139.63. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$138.96, with a volume of 51,756 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$213.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 227.06.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$124.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

