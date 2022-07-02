Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.