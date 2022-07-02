KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $181,400.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $181,400.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,284,609 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

