KeyCorp Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 1,474,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 1,152,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 649,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.