KeyCorp Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,923,000 after buying an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

