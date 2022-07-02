KeyCorp Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.56.

UDR stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

