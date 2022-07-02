Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $16.62. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 17,752 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

