Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $16.62. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 17,752 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
