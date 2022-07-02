Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Shares of Keppel REIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
