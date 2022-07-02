KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.63

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 106167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $2.7804 dividend. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 11.34%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

