Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00047264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

