Kava Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.81 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $398.26 million and $13.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00009383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00085462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00263638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00047501 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 224,581,326 coins and its circulating supply is 219,612,577 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.