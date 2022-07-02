Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KARO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 1,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Karooooo stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Karooooo worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

