JulSwap Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $217,804.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00164941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00540756 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00084358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016127 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.