JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JSGI stock opened at GBX 314.50 ($3.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £171.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 301 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 568.40 ($6.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.01.
