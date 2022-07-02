JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 206.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,874 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 75.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

