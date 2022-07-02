JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $29.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.