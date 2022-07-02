JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.21).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 814.00. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,305.48). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,343.54). Insiders purchased a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,262 in the last three months.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

