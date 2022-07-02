JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Swisscom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.