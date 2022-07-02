JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Swisscom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $480.00.
OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.