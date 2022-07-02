Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.00

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23), with a volume of 1265580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £435.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,005.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.52.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

