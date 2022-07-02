John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

