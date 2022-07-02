John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in June

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 14,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,206. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

