Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 122 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.50) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 127.36 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.91. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.45%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.