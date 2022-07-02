Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMDZF. Barclays reduced their price target on IMCD from €160.00 ($170.21) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. ING Group raised IMCD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of IMDZF stock opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. IMCD has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

