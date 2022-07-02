Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of EVD opened at €50.95 ($54.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.76 and its 200-day moving average is €61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.70. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($77.32).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

