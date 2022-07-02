Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

JAGX stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

