Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
JAGX stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
