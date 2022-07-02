iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

