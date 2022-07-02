iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

