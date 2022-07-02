iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

