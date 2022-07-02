iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $90.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

