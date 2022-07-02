iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 154,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,155 shares.The stock last traded at $226.88 and had previously closed at $228.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

