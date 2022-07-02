iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Empowered Funds LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 364.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $126.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

