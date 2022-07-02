iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 650,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 396,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $63.56.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.