iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 650,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 396,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $63.56.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
