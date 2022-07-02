iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.