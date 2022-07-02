iShares MBS ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of MBB opened at $98.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 344,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.