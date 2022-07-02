iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

