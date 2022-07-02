iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.36 on July 8th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.361 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $113.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

