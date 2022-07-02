iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,018,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,124,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.