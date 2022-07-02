iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of IBTE opened at $24.45 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

