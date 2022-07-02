iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 797,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
