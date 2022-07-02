iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 797,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,199,000.

