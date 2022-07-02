iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ HYXF opened at $43.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.