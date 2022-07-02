iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 1,263,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

