iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IUSB)

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $598,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period.

