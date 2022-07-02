iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

