iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

ISTB stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

