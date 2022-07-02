iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is DAGCO Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.