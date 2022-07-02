iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

