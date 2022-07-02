iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

IEF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,614,000 after acquiring an additional 239,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,241,000 after acquiring an additional 106,332 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,165.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 109,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,252 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

